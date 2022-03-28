Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation. Some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people. Others say that all Black people in the U.S. suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment. The task force could vote on the question of eligibility Tuesday after putting it off at last month’s meeting. The mission of the task force created in 2020 is to study the institution of slavery and its harms and to educate the public of its findings.