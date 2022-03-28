Skip to Content
Published 11:18 PM

Asian shares higher ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7% on Monday. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher. Tesla jumped 8% after saying it would seek shareholder approval to do another stock split. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.46%. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine evolve.  

