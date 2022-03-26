The Oscars are Sunday. Here’s how to watch the show live
By The Associated Press
The 94th Academy Awards are right around the corner. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. ABC’s official red carpet pre-show starts 90 minutes beforehand at 6:30 p.m. ET, but many outlets, like E!, will be in place waiting for the stars to arrive from 3 p.m. The most straightforward way to watch is to set the channel for your local ABC affiliate. If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have access to an antenna, you can also watch the Oscars online with Hulu + Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month.