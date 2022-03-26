Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to propose a fiscal 2023 budget Monday that would cut projected deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. The fading of the pandemic and the growth has enabled the deficit to fall from $3.1 trillion in fiscal 2020 to $2.8 trillion last year and a projected $1.4 trillion this year.