Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge alleging that he defrauded investors in a company supposedly created to prevent people from being defrauded. Lev Parnas entered the plea Friday during a remotely-held electronic proceeding in Manhattan federal court. Parnas told a judge that he conspired with another person to give investors false information about a business titled “Fraud Guarantee.” The plea comes months after Parnas was convicted of campaign finance crimes at a Manhattan trial. Sentencing for the 50-year-old Parnas was scheduled for June.