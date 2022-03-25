EU agrees on new digital rules to rein in Big Tech dominance

KELVIN CHAN and SAM PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union set the stage for a stepped-up crackdown on tech companies with an agreement on landmark digital rules to rein in online “gatekeepers” such as Google and Facebook parent Meta. EU officials agreed late Thursday on wording for the bloc’s Digital Markets Act, part of a long-awaited overhaul of its digital rulebook. The act seeks to prevent tech giants from dominating digital markets, with the threat of whopping fines or even the possibility of a company breakup. For instance, they face tighter restrictions on using people’s data for targeted online ads. The rules underscore how Europe has become a global pacesetter in efforts to curb the power of tech companies.