Crews remove snow from damaged Alaska pipeline oil tanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Workers at the end point of the trans-Alaska pipeline are using saws to cut up large chunks of snow on top of oil storage tanks so they can shove the chunks off the tanks. The Anchorage Daily News reports more than four feet of snow fell in Valdez between mid-February and mid-March. That caused a buildup of snow that has damaged infrastructure and vented petroleum vapors into the environment. The tanks are located at the Valdez Marine Terminal. Operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. says it has taken some of the 14 tanks out of service at times but that there have been no oil shipment disruptions.