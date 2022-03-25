Amid gas woes, NYC ride-hail drivers seek fuel surcharges

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With fuel prices approaching $5 a gallon at some New York City gas stations, drivers for Uber and Lyft are calling on the ride-hailing companies to place surcharges on trips to help ease the rising cost of keeping for-hire cars and taxis on the road. Taxi drivers will soon be more widely listed on Uber’s app and rallied Friday morning at a New York City gas station to call on the Taxi and Limousine Commission to put in place an emergency $0.75 fuel surcharge on Uber, Lyft and all taxi trips. On Tuesday, app drivers are planning to deploy a caravan across the Brooklyn Bridge to midtown Manhattan to deliver their grievances to Uber executives.