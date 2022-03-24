Ukraine refugees’ hopes of return waning weeks into war

By SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC

Associated Press

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — Exhausted and frightened refugees has arrived in neighboring countries as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a month ago. They carried whatever they could grab in a hurry. Many cried. They still do. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Most refugees were unprepared and believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now as the war entered its second month on Thursday. The European Union has announced moves to help its member states assist the millions of refugees in accessing schools for their children, health care, accommodation and work.