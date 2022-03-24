UK treasury boss defends plan to ease cost-of-living crisis

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s treasury chief is defending his spending priorities after critics attacked him for not doing enough to help families struggling with the biggest cut in living standards on record. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he understood families are “struggling” with rising prices but his options are limited because he’s focused on shoring up government finances after the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, he says the government is increasing spending on health care, law enforcement and schools. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility says inflation would reduce household disposable incomes by the biggest drop in living standards since records began in 1957.