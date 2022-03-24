Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says four Russian government officials have been charged in hacks that targeted the global energy industry and thousands of computers around the world between 2012 and 2018. Though the intrusions date back years, the indictments come as the FBI has raised fresh alarms about efforts by Russian hackers to scan the networks of energy firms in the U.S. for vulnerabilities that could be exploited amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The four indicted Russians include an employee at a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute and three officials with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, which conducts domestic intelligence and counterintelligence.