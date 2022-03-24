Q&A: Bethenny Frankel eyes $100M goal for Ukraine relief

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In the month since Russia’s war with Ukraine began, entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel’s initiative BStrong, in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, have raised $85 million of a $100 million goal for the Ukranian people. She’s secured three warehouses for aid, is helping refugees with travel and to find places to stay and have also begun to extract people out of Ukraine with former Green Berets.. With countless charities to donate to, Frankel says BStrong with Global Empowerment Mission is nimble and she credits her own talents with business and marketing to raise money and change course when needed.