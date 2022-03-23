Stellantis, LG to make electric vehicle batteries in Ontario

DETROIT (AP) — A joint venture between Stellantis and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution plans to build a large electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, employing about 2,500 people. The venture plans to spend $4.1 billion ($5 billion Canadian) to build the new plant on a field in the Canadian city just across a river from Detroit. It’s expected to open early in 2024 and will be able to make battery cells and modules for over 500,000 electric vehicles per year. The two companies said the plant will supply batteries for a “significant portion” of Stellantis’ North American production. Stellantis has said the venture plans to build two battery factories in North America. The other location has not yet been announced.