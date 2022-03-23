Rhode Island leaders want ‘bold’ commitment to offshore wind

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

Rhode Island leaders want offshore wind to supply more of the state’s power. They say that will cement Rhode Island’s position as a hub for the industry, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and set an example for other states looking to stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The General Assembly is considering Democratic Gov. Dan McKee’s proposal for procuring an additional 600 megawatts of offshore wind, enough to power about 340,000 homes annually. State Sen. Dawn Euer says that with a “strong and bold” procurement, the state can continue to lead the conversation. The first U.S. offshore wind farm opened off Rhode Island in 2016.