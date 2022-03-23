Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats

By THOMAS PEIPERT

DENVER (AP) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is moving the event from Denver back to Salt Lake City next year despite threats from big-name recreation companies and an environmental group to boycott the event over the move. The biannual show moved to Denver in 2018 after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument. Two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, and The Conservation Alliance had threatened to boycott the show if it moved back to Salt Lake City. But Outdoor Retailer’s owner says it can better fight for public lands protections from the event’s longstanding former home in Utah.