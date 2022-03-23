Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor who had led a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations.” In the letter published Wednesday by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz said he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney’s decision not to seek an indictment. He said there was no doubt Trump falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman. A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer. Trump has called the investigation a politically motivated “witch hunt.”