Satellite photos show Yemen rebels hit Saudi oil site again

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels this week struck the same oil storage tank in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah they had previously hit two years ago. That’s according to satellite photos by Planet Labs PBC. The photos were analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday. They show the damage on Sunday to the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which sits just southeast of the city’s international airport. The airport is crucial for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. That exact same storage tank owned by the state oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was hit by what the Houthis described as a cruise missile in a November 2020 attack.