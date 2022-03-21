Sick mine workers allege insurer delaying medical payments

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Mine workers sickened and killed by toxic asbestos exposure and their heirs are suing a major insurance company for allegedly stalling legal settlements and medical payments. Attorneys for the workers alleged in Monday’s lawsuit that Zurich Insurance transferred the workers’ claims to investors who can profit when payments are delayed. The workers developed lung cancer and other diseases following asbestos exposure decades ago at a W.R. Grace & Co. vermiculite mine in the mountains near Libby, Mont. The Montana Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that insurer Maryland Casualty Co. — now owned by Zurich Insurance — should have warned the workers about small fibers of asbestos in vermiculite dust.