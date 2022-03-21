Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge says she has filed charges against the country’s central bank governor, accusing him of illegal enrichment and money laundering during the country’s economic meltdown. The judge, from Mount Lebanon district court, says that the governor’s brother, who was detained last week, was also charged with “taking part in these crimes.” The move came as the banking sector went on a two-day strike on Monday to protest recent steps by Lebanon’s judiciary against local lenders. Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis erupted in October 2019. The central bank’s governor had steered Lebanese finances since 1993, through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest but has recently come under scrutiny.