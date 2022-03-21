EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash

BEIJING (AP) — The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside. One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions than answers. State media and Chinese regulators gave no indication the pilot reported trouble or other information that might shed light on the cause of the disaster. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members. No survivors have been found.