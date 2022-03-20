Hong Kong to lift flight bans, cut quarantine for arrivals

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said Monday that the city would lift flight bans on nine countries including Britain and the U.S. on April 1. She said it will also reduce quarantine time for travelers arriving in the city as coronavirus infections in its latest outbreak plateaus. Lam said plans for a citywide mass-testing exercise have been put on hold after experts advised that it was not currently appropriate. The changes announced Monday signal a shift in Hong Kong’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities sought to provide a direction for Hong Kong businesses and its residents after two years of aligning with the mainland’s “zero COVID” policy.