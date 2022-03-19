Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money. Federal prosecutors say they filed charges Friday against Dhirendra Prasad. He worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. Prosecutors say he exploited his position to defraud the company in several schemes, including stealing parts and causing the company to pay for items and services it never received. Two owners of vendor companies that did business with Apple have admitted to conspiring with Prasad. He’s scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.