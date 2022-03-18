P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON (AP) — Unions are set to protest at British ports after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. The British government has expressed outrage at the mass firings, calling the company’s behavior “appalling.” But it said it could do little to reverse the move. P&O said it had no choice but to cut costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The opposition Labour Party demanded Britain’s Conservative government claw back the $5.6 million it gave the company in emergency funding during the pandemic. Unions plan to protest at ports including Dover and Liverpool on Friday and say they are preparing legal action.