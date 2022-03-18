Bulgaria ex-PM Borissov remains in custody after EU probes

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov remained in custody on Friday following corruption investigations by European Union prosecutors as his supporters took to the streets to protest his detention. The Interior Ministry said late Thursday that Borissov was being detained for 24 hours in a nationwide police operation that also targeted other former officials. He was still in custody on Friday. The 62-year-old Borissov was detained along with former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Borissov media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova. Authorities haven’t provided any details on the accusations against them. But local media reported that the cases centered on the misuse of EU funds.