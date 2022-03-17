US Textron to acquire Slovenian electric aircraft pioneer

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — U.S. industrial conglomerate Textron Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Pipistrel, the Slovenian ultralight aircraft maker and pioneer in electrically powered aviation. The Slovenian plane maker posted on Twitter Thursday that the partnership will combine the expertise of both companies and “accelerate Pipistrel’s development and certification of sustainable aircraft.” Textron is home to the Cessna, Beechcraft, and Bell aviation brands. The value of the deal has not been disclosed. Textron said the deal is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.