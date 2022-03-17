Railway glitch delays, halts trains in Poland, Italy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Railway authorities in Poland and Italy say major malfunctions in the electronic control systems have caused significant delays and cancellations on train routes in both countries. In Poland, government official in charge of cybersecurity, Janusz Cieszynski, said a team for Critical Incidents will meet Thursday to assess the malfunction. In Italy, infrastructure company Alstom said in a statement that delays on the Italian State Railway Thursday were due to a computer bug in signaling software provided by Bombardier Transportation. The problem has since been fixed in Italy. Poland’s railway was asking travelers to put off planned train journeys Thursday. It was working with the government to avoid travel complications for Ukrainian refugees.