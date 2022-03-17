Italy easing COVID rules on quarantine, masks, vaccination

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West, is easing some restrictions, including workplace vaccination and mask requirements over the coming weeks. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Thursday that quarantine won’t be required for those coming in contact with someone testing positive for the coronavirus. That means children will be able to keep attending school in case of a positive-testing classmate, who will then go in isolation. Workers older than 50 will no longer risk suspension from work if they aren’t vaccinated. Instead, through April, unvaccinated older workers can access workplaces if they test negative. Masks will still be required through April for indoor venues like restaurants, pools, theaters and discos.