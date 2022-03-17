Hope, hard reality mix in Japanese town wrecked by disaster

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

FUTABA, Japan (AP) — Until recently, Futaba, home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been entirely empty of residents since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. A tiny section of the town has reopened for the first time since all 7,000 residents had to flee. Only seven have returned to live permanently, but they still have to leave town to get food and other daily necessities. One of them says he worries whether others will return to a town lacking a school or a doctor. Town officials hope to have 2,000 residents in 5 years.