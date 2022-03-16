WHO: Evaluation of Russia’s COVID shot has been postponed

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says its evaluation of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, has been postponed for the time being due to the “uneven situation.” At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO vaccines expert Dr. Mariangela Simao said the U.N. health agency’s officials had originally been scheduled to visit Russia on March 7 to assess the facilities where Sputnik V is produced — just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Simao said the WHO ran into numerous “operational” issues and that the trip to Russia will now be postponed to a later date. The WHO has been evaluating Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for an emergency use authorization since last year.