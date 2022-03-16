US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing. The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service. The U.S. government is reducing Chinese access to American markets and investment over possible spying and Beijing’s military development. The FCC cited “significant national security and law enforcement risks” that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications. President Joe Biden has extended efforts begun former President Donald Trump to limit access to U.S. technology, investment and markets for Chinese companies.