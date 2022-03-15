Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications. But Tuesday’s vote by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee was only the first step. Lawmakers still must deliver the tens of billions of dollars it will take to translate the bill’s vision into reality. And right now, Congress is even having trouble meeting the White House request for additional funds to keep COVID-19 at bay the rest of this year.