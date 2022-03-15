Ex-biotech executives sentenced for Genentech trade theft

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Two co-founders of a Taiwan biotechnology company have been sentenced for conspiracy to steal trade secrets from Genentech in a $101 million scheme. The U.S. attorney’s office says Racho Jordanov and Rose Lin were sentenced Tuesday in San Francisco to a year and a day each in federal prison. They were top executives for Taiwan-based JHL Biotech. Prosecutors say between 2011 and 2019, they used stolen information to speed up the production of generic versions of California-based Genentech’s medications. Authorities say they concealed the use of the stolen documents in 2016 when JHL Biotech reached a $101 million partnership deal with a French pharmaceutical firm.