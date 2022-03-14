France lifts COVID-19 rules on unvaccinated, mask wearing

PARIS (AP) — France is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. People no longer are required to wear face masks in almost all places and people who are unvaccinated can go back into restaurants, sports arenas and other leisure venues. The move on Monday was announced earlier this month by the French government based on an assessment of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections. It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.