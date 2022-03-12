Thousands of Albanians protest price hike, accuse gov’t

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians have taken part in a protest in the capital Tirana against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine. Albanians from all around the country first gathered at the main Skanderbeg Square before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office with banners and antigovernment slogans. People want the government to tackle a recent significant price hike on fuel and food items, accusing the Cabinet of profiting from the price rises by not reducing taxation. Two days ago, Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel, and has urged Albanians to use their cars less after fuel prices rose 50% last week. The fuel price hike has had a knock-on effect on food costs in the small Balkan country.