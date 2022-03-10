Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma join hydrogen hub chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are getting together in hopes of becoming one of four “hydrogen hubs” supported by $8 billion in last year’s federal infrastructure bill. Govs. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas announced their plans Thursday. Edwards says all three states have a long history of producing and transporting liquid and gas fuels and feedstocks. He says they also have industry that could use hydrogen as fuel or in manufacturing. This is at least the third proposed hydrogen hub. Four Rocky Mountain states announced their proposal in February. Earlier, SoCalGas proposed one for the Los Angeles Basin.