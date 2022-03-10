Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

The Justice Department has named a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud, following through on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union promise to go after criminals who stole billions in relief money. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says Kevin Chambers, an associate deputy attorney general, will lead efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud. Monaco convened the department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force Thursday. It includes nearly 30 agencies that administer and oversee pandemic relief funding. Officials say the department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in suspected pandemic fraud. Attorney General Merrick Garland says they know their work is not done.