Pariah? Hardly. Banks are still willing to lend to Trump

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A bank’s decision to loan Donald Trump’s company $100 million is the latest evidence the former president might survive fraud investigations and a business-world backlash over his efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. Documents filed with New York City on Tuesday show that San Diego-based Axos Bank finalized the loan with the Trump Organization on Feb. 17. That’s just three days after public revelations that the Republican’s longtime accountants had disavowed a decade’s worth of his financial statements. Trump executive Eric Trump says that the company’s financial health is strong and that “we should have never been underestimated.”