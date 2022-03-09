Alaska North Slope natural gas leak is under investigation

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are investigating a natural gas leak at a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drill site on Alaska’s North Slope. The company says the leak was detected last Friday. It says that it acted on Monday to relocate non-essential personnel from the area because of what was described as a subsurface gas release at the drill site. The company says there were no reports of injuries or environmental impact to tundra or wildlife. It says no natural gas has been detected outside the drilling pad pad. A special assistant of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says the commission is monitoring the situation and that the matter is under investigation.