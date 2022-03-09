After Ukraine, Europe wonders who’s next Russian target

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Some European countries watching Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine fear they could be next. Western officials say the most vulnerable could be those who are not members of the NATO or the European Union. That leaves them alone and unprotected including Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova and Russia’s neighbor Georgia. Both are formerly part of the Soviet Union. There also are fears in the Balkan states of Bosnia and Kosovo. And even the small states that are NATO members such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as Montenegro could face either direct military intervention or attempts at political destabilization.