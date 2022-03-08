Musk asks judge to nullify subpoena, throw out deal with SEC

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter. In a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Musk attorney Alex Spiro contends that the subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has no basis in law. He also says the SEC can’t take action about Musk’s tweets without court authorization. Spiro says the SEC has used the court agreement trample on Musk’s rights to free speech. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the SEC, which in the past has denied issuing subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case.