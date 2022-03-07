Macron keeps an open line to Putin as war in Ukraine rages

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — Most of the world is shunning President Vladimir Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine. One world leader notably isn’t. French President Emmanuel Macron is keeping an open line of communication. His diplomatic efforts to prevent the war failed. But Macron hasn’t given up. The two men have spoken four times since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Their most recent call was on Sunday. They focused on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants. Macron has been clear from the start that Putin alone is to blame for death and destruction in Ukraine and the massive consequences of the war for Europe.