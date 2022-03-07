Kohl’s to open 100 small-format stores, expand Sephora shops

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Department store chain Kohl’s said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its partnership with Sephora to be a $2 billion business, among other moves. Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors. Kohl’s is on track to have Sephora shops in 850 of its stores by next year.