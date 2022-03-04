Ukraine cyber official: We only attack military targets

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — A top Ukrainian cybersecurity official says a volunteer army of hundreds of hackers enlisted to fight Russia in cyberspace is attacking only what it deems military targets. Victor Zhora says the army of hackers is prioritizing government services including the financial sector, Kremlin-controlled media and railways. Zhora is deputy chair of the state special communications service. Zhora also said Friday there had been about 10 hostile hijackings of local government websites in Ukraine to spread false text propaganda saying his government had capitulated. Zhora says most of Ukraine’s telecommunications and internet are fully operational.