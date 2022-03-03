Local Lukoil gas stations feel sting of Russia backlash

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey’s largest city lashed out at one of the closest symbols of Russia they could find — a pair of Lukoil gas stations. The Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans. The stations are franchises owned by locals, not Russians. They employ mostly New Jersey residents. The campaign targeting the gas stations is one example of collateral damage occurring as part of the backlash against Russia, as government officials and customers race to show their support for Ukraine by boycotting products and companies they perceive to be Russian.