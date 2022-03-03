EXPLAINER: A look at West’s tightening sanctions on Russia

By DAVID KOENIG and FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

Washington (AP) — The United States and allies are stepping up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions are taking a toll on Russia’s economy, and Russians consumers are seeing rapid inflation. Still, the penalties aren’t convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. The White House announced additional financial sanctions Thursday aimed at people in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and the State Department said it was imposing travel bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and associates. Earlier this week, the White House announced new sanctions against Russia and its ally, Belarus, including export controls aimed at Russia’s oil refiners.