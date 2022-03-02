Hochul rallies support for to-go sales of cocktails

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

New York could legalize to-go sales of cocktails, bottles of wine and other alcoholic beverages under a proposal Gov. Kathy Hochul boosted Wednesday at a wine bar in Brooklyn. State liquor regulators would have the power to limit how much wine and liquor restaurants and bars could sell in New York, where local laws prohibiting open containers of alcohol in public are widespread. The Democratic governor said regulators would handle other specific issues posed by reporters Wednesday, including whether restaurants could again sell bottles of liquor to-go. She said the public will have a chance to submit comment.