Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:23 AM

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

KION

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. The speed of Abramovich’s looming exit from Chelsea is striking as he was trying to instigate a plan this past weekend to relinquish some control in order to keep the club under his ownership. But as Russia’s war on Ukraine entered a seventh day, pressure was growing on the British government to include him among the wealthy Russians to be targeted in sanctions. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content