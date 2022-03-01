Two UK executives charged in $100 million fine-wine scam

NEW YORK (AP) — Two British executives have been charged with cheating investors out of millions of dollars in a suspected scam that promised investments used for loans were backed by fine wines. An indictment returned Monday in Brooklyn federal court charged Stephen Burton and James Wellesley with conspiracy and wire fraud. A news release Tuesday by federal authorities says Wellesley was arrested Feb. 4 in the United Kingdom, while Burton is a fugitive. The head of New York’s FBI office says the men lied to investors to get them involved in the nearly $100 million swindle. It was not immediately clear who could comment on their behalf.