Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Employees at a U.S.-operated border assembly plant in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros have overwhelmingly voted to for an independent union to represent them. The vote tallies at the Tridonex autparts plant mark the second victory over undemocratic, old-guard unions that had long kept wages at rock-bottom levels in Mexico. The union’s founder praised the vote Tuesday, saying it marked the start of “a new era” among unions in Mexico. In February, workers at a GM plant in northern Mexico voted to oust the old-guard Confederation of Mexican Workers, or CTM. In vote counts announced late Monday, workers at the Tridonex plant did the same.