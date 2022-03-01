Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States has sunk in the mid-Atlantic nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board. The ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said the Felicity Ace sank Tuesday about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed. A salvage team had put out the fire. The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles. Suspicion on what started the fire has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles. But authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out.